Costa Rica Raids 23 Locations, Arrests Top DEA Target in Drug Sting

According to the OIJ, one of the 50 most wanted men by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) was captured on Tuesday morning in Costa Rica. The OIJ and the Public Prosecutor’s Office raided 23 locations in an operation against a group linked to money laundering and drug trafficking. The proceedings began at 6:00 a.m. in areas such as Escazú, Alajuela, Ciudad Colón, Aguas Zarcas, and other cities.

“A man linked to international drug trafficking and money laundering has been arrested. Meléndez is on the DEA’s list of high-priority targets,” the OIJ mentioned.

Meléndez was detained at his home in a luxurious residential area in Colón de Mora. He is recognized as a collaborator of the Colombian cartel Clan del Golfo in the country. Authorities have identified him as one of the “Big Sharks of the Pacific.”

“He is a significant figure. He’s among the DEA’s top 50 most wanted globally. Being on that list requires consensus among multiple U.S. law enforcement agencies,” said Randall Zuñiga, director of the OIJ. Attorney General Carlo Díaz explained that Meléndez was one of the most wanted criminals, which is why he described the operation as critical.

Among those arrested or sought as members of this group are an evangelical pastor, two bank managers, and businessmen involved in agricultural activities. The investigation into this criminal group began in 2022, after the discovery of around $100,000 in cash hidden in a double-bottom bag.

Since then, it was determined that the suspects were allegedly involved in large-scale narcotics distribution. The illicit business generated significant amounts of money, which they began to launder by acquiring assets.

Authorities believe the organization imported drugs from Colombia, transported them by sea to Costa Rica, and then moved them by land to San Carlos. There, they allegedly concealed the drugs within legitimate shipments of pineapple and cassava, which were exported to Europe and the United States.

This morning’s actions were conducted with the Special Tactical Response Team (SERT) and the Canine Unit.