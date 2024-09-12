Costa Rica Moves to Ban Loud Fireworks: Protecting People, Pets, and Environment

Costa Rica is nearing a potential ban on noise-producing fireworks due to their negative effects on people, animals, and the environment. The Environment Commission of the Legislative Assembly has advanced the procedure for Law File 23.572, which would enforce this ban.

The law, promoted by legislator Alexander Barrantes, aims to regulate pyrotechnic activities that affect people and animals. “We want to protect autistic people with hypersensitivity, minors, pregnant women, and pets. Well-known fireworks such as volcanoes, sparklers, and colored lights are not prohibited, only pyrotechnics that exceed 85 decibels,” he explained.

In 2023, the College of Psychology Professionals of Costa Rica issued a statement urging all institutions, organizations, and the general public to avoid celebrations with noise-producing fireworks to ensure an end-of-year holiday season empathetic to people with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).

Several health studies indicate that one of the groups most affected by sound fireworks are people with ASD. The Confederation of Autism detailed that noise-producing pyrotechnics cause states of irritability, nervousness, fear, or anxiety, sometimes triggering the need to flee in search of a safe place.

The ConecTEA Foundation, based in Spain, pointed out that up to 90% of people with ASD have unusual responses to sensory stimuli. A 2015 study by the University of Oslo determined that firecrackers and fireworks cause more terror in dogs than other loud noises, such as gunshots, heavy traffic, and storms. The study also concluded that fear in animals increases with exposure.

According to experts, fireworks also cause alterations in the nervous systems of canines, felines, and other pets. Additionally, they can affect eating habits and even induce blind panic, leading to fear, injuries, or death.

“A bill that includes such a ban in the country is a significant step forward. Noise-producing fireworks affect wildlife, pets, and also produce sonic-environmental contamination,” said Juan Carlos Peralta, Director of ABA Animal.

The proposed law establishes fines for anyone who uses noise-producing fireworks. Those who detonate pyrotechnic articles louder than 85 decibels will be sanctioned with fines ranging from two to ten base salaries (₡924,400-₡4,622,000). Proceeds from fines will be used for awareness campaigns about the risks of using pyrotechnics for people and animals.

Once the law is approved and published in the official newspaper La Gaceta, companies with physical or legal status that still possess sound pyrotechnic products will have 24 months to store, commercialize, import, or export such products.