Sherman Guity Returns to Costa Rica as a Hero

Costa Rican athlete Sherman Guity returned to the country after winning two gold medals at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. With two new gold medals, bringing his total Olympic podium appearances to four, Guity has cemented his place at the top of the athletics world by dominating the 100 and 200 meters, T64 category.

Guity was welcomed by a large crowd who clapped and cheered loudly, showing love and support for the athlete. President Chaves personally received Sherman on the plane and extended his sincere congratulations.

Then, he began a caravan tour in a vehicle with the legend “Here travels the gold medalist,” and even on Escazú Avenue, where he held a press conference. In his first press conference, Guity reflected on his experience, his accident, and made a few requests to the government.

“First, I have to start by saying thank you. Thanks to God, family, and friends. A few years ago I had the accident. I was asked how to get over it. You don’t get over it. You learn to live with it,” he said. He highlighted all his hard work and determination and how it paid off.

“I am very happy to be able to inspire my teammates and show them that goals can be achieved. It looks very easy, but there is a lot of work behind every medal (at the Paralympics), but I don’t like to think that I have competition because the only one I have to beat is myself,” the gold medalist added.

At Tokyo 2020, Guity had won gold in the 200 and silver in the 100. In addition, he broke the Paralympic record with a time of 21.32 in the longer event, and in the 100, he set a new Olympic record with 10.65.

He also asked the government to invest in training facilities and infrastructure, as the people of Limón deserve to be able to pursue their goals.

“I was born in Limón, and I would have loved to train there with my people and my family, but it is very difficult because there are no facilities. With better facilities, we can develop more athletes,” Sherman mentioned.