Rising Dengue Cases in Costa Rica with 25 Children Hospitalized

Dengue continues to pose a significant public health threat in Costa Rica. According to data from the National Children’s Hospital (HNN), 25 children have been hospitalized this year due to dengue-related complications. Marcela Hernández, an infectologist and coordinator of the Hospital’s Epidemiological Surveillance Unit, reported that four additional minors have suffered from severe dengue.

“Up to August 21, 193 patients in the Children’s Hospital’s emergency department have tested positive for dengue. Of these, 25 have been hospitalized with warning signs, but fortunately, none have died,” she said.

Most of the cases treated involve children aged 5 to 9. There have also been cases among children aged 10 to 14. Children who suffer from severe dengue may experience sequelae, including organ, renal, and hepatic function impairment.

“Since the hospital is located in San José, most cases we receive are from this province, but we are also seeing more cases from Alajuela and Heredia,” the specialist noted. Data from the medical center indicates a rise in cases over the past two weeks compared to previous weeks, which is of great concern to physicians.

“In the past two years, we’ve observed a rise in hospitalizations and consultations for dengue fever that we hadn’t encountered before. Previously, cases were managed in the local Health Areas and didn’t reach our hospital,” the infectologist explained.

The doctor emphasized that dengue is a painful disease that causes very high fever, severe headaches, body aches, and diarrhea, which are particularly difficult for children to endure. Parents should be vigilant for warning signs such as abdominal pain, vomiting, dehydration, loss of appetite, swelling of the hands and feet, altered consciousness, signs of bleeding, and petechiae.

“If a patient presents these symptoms, it’s ideal to observe them in the hospital, as more serious symptoms can develop, such as low blood pressure or shock due to fluid leakage,” Dr. Hernández warned.