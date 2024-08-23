Costa Rica’s Tourism Industry Booms, Boosting Economy and Job Creation

Costa Rica’s tourism sector is experiencing significant growth, contributing substantially to the country’s economy and job market, according to recent data from the National Institute of Statistics and Census (INEC).

Between the first and second quarters of this year, the tourism industry created approximately 15,253 new jobs, increasing the sector’s workforce from 172,545 to 187,798 people. Both quarters surpassed equivalent periods in 2019—before the pandemic—and in 2023, as reported by the Continuous Employment Survey (ECE).

July 2024 marked a record-breaking month for Costa Rica’s tourism, with 239,368 visitors arriving by air—a 7.2% increase compared to the previous year. This figure represents the highest July visitation in recent years.

“If we analyze international tourist arrivals by air and the foreign exchange income they are generating, there is no doubt that the Costa Rican tourism sector is experiencing an exceptional moment, with records in both visitation and income,” said William Rodríguez, Minister of Tourism.

The Juan Santamaría International Airport welcomed 162,543 tourists, a 2.3% increase from July 2023. Meanwhile, Daniel Oduber International Airport saw a more significant rise of 19.4%, with 76,779 tourist arrivals.

North America, which accounts for 75% of all tourists, saw a 16.9% increase in arrivals during the first seven months of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023. A total of 1,329,164 tourists arrived by air, with 1,100,571 from the United States, 174,679 from Canada, and 53,914 from Mexico—all showing higher numbers than the previous year.

The Central Bank of Costa Rica reports that foreign exchange income from tourism reached $1.78 billion between January and March this year—the most recent figure available. This amount, in just the first quarter of the year, represents one-third of the foreign exchange received last year ($4.75 billion).

Rodríguez emphasized the success of their promotional strategies, stating, “The effectiveness of our promotional strategies in our priority markets is indisputable, but what we celebrate most is what this entails: prosperity and opportunities for the whole country.”

As Costa Rica’s tourism industry continues to thrive, it remains a crucial driver of economic growth and job creation in the country.