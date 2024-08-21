Costa Rica’s Congress Advances Limon Marina Project

The long-awaited marina project in Limón may be one step closer to becoming a reality. Costa Rica’s Congress has granted a procedural waiver for a bill that promotes the construction of a marina through an amendment to the Organic Law of the Atlantic Coast Ports and Economic Development Administration Board (JAPDEVA).

The waiver allows the bill to be examined in a first debate without the usual requirement of a committee report. After the first debate, the bill is voted on, and any substantive motions are addressed and resolved during the same Plenary session, which acts as a general committee for this purpose.

This legislative reform is aimed at enabling JAPDEVA to develop various infrastructure, commercial, and technological projects through private alliances. However, deputies emphasized the importance of maintaining a bidding process to prevent potential corruption or improper nominations.

The initiative, introduced by María Marta Carballo of the PUSC political party, serves as an alternative to the government’s “Jaguar Law.” A key difference is that Carballo’s proposal preserves the requirement for a transparent bidding process. Carballo also highlighted the Legislative Assembly’s commitment to realizing this project.

The $854 million marina and cruise terminal project is expected to generate approximately 23,000 jobs. The government of Rodrigo Chaves views the mega-project as a strategic development for the Caribbean, with business leaders, government officials, and experts emphasizing its potential to create jobs and spur economic growth in the region.

Congresswoman Katherine Moreira, a representative from Limón, expressed strong support for the project, stating it is essential for the development of the province and its residents.

In May, the government reported that at least eleven international companies or consortiums had expressed interest in undertaking the project.