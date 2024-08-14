Paul McCartney Set to Rock Costa Rica Again in November

Legendary musician Paul McCartney has announced his return to Costa Rica for a highly anticipated concert on November 5 at the National Stadium. The performance is part of his ‘Got Back’ world tour, marking the ex-Beatle’s second appearance in the country. In a heartfelt message shared on social media, McCartney expressed his excitement about revisiting Costa Rica, saying, “Hey Costa Rica! Listen, we’re coming back to your beautiful country. La pura vida! We’re gonna play a gig, and we love it there! It’s a beautiful place.”

McCartney’s previous concert in Costa Rica in 2014 left an indelible mark on fans with a nearly three-hour performance. This upcoming show promises to be another musical journey through his greatest hits. Move Concerts, the event organizer, confirmed that McCartney will be joined by his long-time band members: Paul “Wix” Wickens (keyboards), Brian Ray (bass/guitar), Rusty Anderson (guitar), and Abe Laboriel Jr. (drums).

The ‘Got Back’ tour includes stops in several Latin American countries, such as Mexico, Colombia, Peru, Brazil, Chile, Argentina, and Uruguay. “In addition to cutting-edge audio and video technology, this concert promises an unforgettable experience that will change our lives,” Move Concerts stated.

Ticket sales will begin with a pre-sale for AMEX customers on August 19-20, followed by BAC customers on August 21-23. General ticket sales will commence on August 24. Ticket prices range from approximately $69 for General admission to $325 for premium zones like BAC Zone and Boxes/Special Boxes. All prices include service charges and taxes.

Fans can purchase tickets through the official website: https://www.eticket.cr.

McCartney concluded his message to fans with enthusiasm: “We know you’re gonna come and rock ‘n’ roll with us, dance, and sing, ’cause we’re gonna have a party. So come on down, see you there!” This concert is shaping up to be one of the most significant musical events in Costa Rica this year, as fans eagerly await the return of one of rock music’s most iconic figures.