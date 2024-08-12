United Airlines Boosts Flights to Costa Rica’s Guanacaste Airport

Guanacaste Airport, a member of the VINCI Airports network, and the Costa Rican Tourism Board have announced an increase in United Airlines flight frequencies from Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD) and George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston (IAH).

Starting December 19, the Chicago (ORD) – Guanacaste (LIR) route will operate one daily flight, up from its previous twice-weekly schedule. The flight will depart Chicago at 09:30 and is scheduled to arrive at Guanacaste Airport at 14:40.

The Houston (IAH) route will see an increase to three daily flights, up from the current two. The new schedule has flights departing Houston at 07:52 and arriving at LIR at 11:24.

United Airlines has confirmed that both routes will be operated using 175-seat Boeing 737-900 aircraft.

William Rodríguez, Minister of Tourism, stated, “This increase in flight frequencies from Chicago and Houston is another indicator of tourists’ preference for Costa Rica. This extraordinary high season, beginning with the U.S. Thanksgiving celebration in late November and ending with Easter 2025, promises to be one of our best ever. We are prepared to offer our visitors unforgettable experiences in every corner of the country.”

Guanacaste Airport reported 1,169,192 passengers in transit during the first semester of 2024, representing a 26% increase compared to the same period the previous year.

César Jaramillo, General Manager of Guanacaste Airport, commented, “We welcome the news of increased flight frequency from Chicago and Houston. For example, the route from Chicago represents a 46% year-over-year growth in United flights to Guanacaste, compared to the last high season. This consolidates our position as the destination of choice for North American markets. Tourists arrive in search of the natural, cultural, and gastronomic beauties that the province of Guanacaste has to offer.”