Costa Rica’s Hennessy narrowly misses podium in Olympic surfing

In a heartbreaking turn for Costa Rican fans, our national surfing star Brisa Hennessy came tantalizingly close to an Olympic medal at the Paris 2024 Games, finishing fourth in the women’s surfing competition. The event, held in the legendary waves of Teahupo’o, Tahiti, saw Hennessy battle fiercely but ultimately fall to France’s Johanne Defay in the bronze medal match.

The gold medal went to American Caroline Marks, who edged out Brazil’s Tatiana Weston-Webb in a nail-biting final. Marks, the 22-year-old 2023 world champion, secured victory by a mere two-tenths of a point, scoring 10.50 to Weston-Webb’s 10.33.

Despite the disappointment, Hennessy’s fourth-place finish marks a significant achievement for Costa Rican surfing on the global stage. Her performance showcases the growing strength of our nation’s surfing program and sets a new benchmark for future Tico athletes in the sport.

The competition highlighted the intense level of talent in women’s surfing, with all finalists demonstrating exceptional skill in Teahupo’o’s challenging conditions. This spot, known for its powerful waves, provided a spectacular backdrop for the Olympic contest.

While Costa Rica may have missed out on a medal this time, Hennessy’s performance has undoubtedly inspired a new generation of surfers in our country. As we look ahead to future Olympics, there’s renewed hope and determination to see our flag on the podium in this exciting sport.