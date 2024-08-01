Visitor Capacity to Double at Poás Volcano Following Reduced Activity

After 8 months of constant monitoring, the Ministry of Environment and Energy determined that the activity of the Poas Volcano has decreased. In the coming days, the capacity of the National Park will return to normal, increasing from 1,064 people per day to 2,052 visitors. In addition, the stay in the crater will no longer be limited to 20 minutes, the trail to the viewpoint of the Botos Lagoon will be opened, and it will not be necessary to wear a helmet.

The National Park will continue to have signs indicating to visitors that they are in a high-risk area. “Institutional personnel are properly trained in the event of an eruptive event. There are also temporary shelters for the safety of visitors. The population is asked to always follow the indications given by the park rangers and to walk along the trails provided for this purpose,” said the National System of Conservation Areas (SINAC).

SINAC-MINAE calls on the population to enter through official sites to avoid risky and potentially life-threatening situations. Franz Tattenbach, Minister of Environment and Energy, assured that visitor and personnel safety have been a priority.

“It should be noted that this National Park has a gas control traffic light that alerts to the concentration levels. This equipment is used to measure the concentration levels of volcanic gases in public areas, with the objective of preventing visitors and employees from being exposed to toxic atmospheres, which can cause health problems,” explained the Minister of Environment and Energy.

Visitors can purchase their tickets on SINAC’s Online Purchase and Reservation platform to enter this beautiful National Park. This also allows groups to enter in an orderly manner and provides information regarding safety protocols through videos, signage along the route, safety shelters at the viewpoint, gas meters, and other recommendations.

For several months, the authorities had to make intermittent and often unexpected closures of the National Park as its activity increased. This affected many visitors and the local community, which depends on tourism. SINAC authorities confirmed the volcano is constantly monitored to ensure a safe visit for everyone.