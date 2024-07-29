Costa Rica’s Keylor Navas Signs with AC Monza

After months of waiting, international sports media finally announced Keylor Navas’ new destination. The Costa Rican goalkeeper is set to join AC Monza, an Italian Serie A team. The 37-year-old player will continue his career in European soccer, in a top and highly competitive league.

Navas has had an outstanding career, playing in three of Europe’s most competitive leagues. Now, he is once again taking center stage in elite soccer. Prior to the announcement, it was rumored that Navas’ destination could be Liga MX or MLS. However, in an interview, the player indicated that nothing had been confirmed with any club.

The news was published by sports journalist Fabrizio Romano through his official X (formerly Twitter) page: “Keylor Navas to Monza, here we go! Deal in place for Costa Rica GK to join Italian side as free agent. After leaving PSG, Navas accepts Monza proposal and he’s traveling this week for medical tests. Deal off for Pierluigi Gollini as Monza will sign Keylor,” he said.

As reported by Sky Sport, Monza has just closed the signing of the national goalkeeper, and Navas is expected to undergo a medical examination with his new team in the next few hours. This will be the goalkeeper’s sixth team in Europe.

Keylor joined Albacete in Spain after playing for Saprissa. In Spain, he also played for Levante and Real Madrid. After a successful period at Madrid, he moved to PSG and spent a semester at Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.

Until a few days ago, the Costa Rican superstar was seen enjoying his vacation with family and friends in some of the country’s most beautiful areas, such as Guanacaste and San Carlos. Navas’ transfer to Monza marks another exciting chapter in his illustrious career. Fans are eager to see how his experience and skill will contribute to his new team’s performance in Serie A.