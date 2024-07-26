Costa Rican Poll Sisters Leave Lasting Olympic Legacy

Costa Rica is one of the Central American countries with a long Olympic trajectory. As this important event will be officially inaugurated tomorrow, it’s worth remembering the country’s greatest athletes: Claudia and Sylvia Poll. The first Olympics with Costa Rican representation was in Berlin 1936, with Bernardo de la Guardia competing in the fencing discipline. The country was absent for the next four editions and returned to the event in Tokyo 1964. Since then, it has always been represented at the Olympics.

Despite historically limited support, Costa Rica has achieved significant success in the Olympics, including winning a gold medal. Sisters Sylvia and Claudia Poll have led the country to the top and are the only Costa Ricans—so far—to have won medals in this prestigious sporting event.

Their dedication, discipline, sacrifice, and passion has given Costa Ricans incredible moments, which will live forever in their hearts and memories. Sylvia Poll was the first Costa Rican athlete to win a medal, securing a silver medal in the 200 m freestyle category at the Seoul 1988 Olympic Games. This medal was not only a first for Costa Rica but also for Central America.

“The first thing I remember is that I saw the results and I couldn’t believe it. It’s a strange feeling because it’s something you’ve worked so hard for, even enduring the death of my father, that at that moment you can’t digest everything at the same speed,” she said.

In 1996, at the Atlanta Olympics, Claudia Poll won Costa Rica’s first and only gold medal. Then, at the Sydney Olympics, Claudia added two bronze medals to her achievements.

“I used to train in a 15-degree pool. It is cold, but it has made me who I am and helped me achieve what I have achieved. You don’t need to go abroad to train; it’s a matter of effort and work,” stated Claudia Poll at the time.

The Poll Ahrens sisters will forever be celebrated nationally and internationally. They have written an indelible golden chapter in Costa Rica’s sports history book. Years after their extraordinary achievements, they continue to inspire athletes who aspire to success