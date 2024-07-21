Costa Rica’s Route 32 Expansion on Track for March 2025 Opening

The government confirmed that Route 32, the main road from San Jose to Limón, will finally be ready in March 2025. The project involves expanding the road to four lanes over 107 kilometers. Mauricio Batalla, Minister of Public Works and Transportation (MOPT) confirmed that the government had to discard the construction of overpasses due to their higher cost and the greater number of expropriations required. Instead, at least roundabouts will be built, which will allow the proposed inauguration goal to be met.

“This administration is committed to continuing to improve road infrastructure beyond this project, allowing turns and returns without interrupting main traffic and solving historical infrastructure problems in Limón,” he said. Currently, work is concentrated on the Río Frío – Limón section and is being carried out by the Chinese company CHEC.

“What we all want is a road that is not only functional but also safe. We are working efficiently and transparently to be able to finish between March and April 2025 so that the people of Limón can have the road they have longed for for so many years,” Batalla mentioned.

He also explained that by mandate of the Comptroller’s Office, it is not possible to carry out more works to improve the mobility of the communities within this project. Yet, he acknowledged the need for complementary works such as sidewalks, bicycle lanes, and overpasses.

Ten years have passed since Costa Rica and China signed an agreement to extend 107 kilometers of Route 32 between Río Frío and Limón. More than a decade and three different administrations later, the works haven’t been completed due to bureaucracy. Delays have increased the cost of the works. According to the current government, the cost of the project is approximately $552 million.

“The Route 32 project has been one of the projects with the most difficulties over time, but also with the most opportunities for improvement. We know that there is little time to execute the works, but we are grateful for the good intentions of the government,” indicated Anna Matarrita, mayor of Limón.