Family Fun and Fishing: Presidential Flamingo Rodeo in Costa Rica

Presidential Flamingo Fishing Rodeo Presented by Marina Flamingo With great fishing and a renewed focus on family fun, the Presidential Flamingo Fishing Rodeo Presented by Marina Flamingo is set to take center stage in the world of sport fishing in early August in Flamingo, Costa Rica. Final registration and a welcome party hosted by Marina Flamingo and Gurme will take place Aug. 2, 2024. Tournament fishing will take place August 3-4, with after-fishing fun each afternoon at Marina Flamingo.

The gala awards party takes place August 4 at the marina and is hosted by Oceana Restaurant and Marina Flamingo. There will be a silent auction which will benefit Costa Rica conservation efforts as well as CEPIA, a nationally accredited non-profit organization which promotes culture, educational and labor opportunities, mental and physical health, participation and social cohesion in the coastal communities of Guanacaste, Costa Rica.

The Rodeo is designed to put the fun back in tournament fishing, with a focus on families and junior anglers, minimal rules and low entry fees. Teams can fish for a wide variety of inshore and offshore species while enjoying some great weather and amenities which Flamingo has to offer. There will be prizes and awards for junior anglers (boys and girls) as well as ladies and families.

This year, tournament organizers believe they will host the largest fleet ever to fish this event, with 30 or more boats in attendance. Flamingo Marina is the newest and one of the most upscale facilities of its kind in Central America.

It can accommodate vessels of all lengths, with an array of premier services and amenities, including 184 slips with floating docks, a high-speed fuel dock, and full immigration and customs services onsite. The marina is an oceanfront wonderland of onsite restaurants, marina-view accommodations, a ship’s store, and VIP Club. Step outside the marina’s 6.2 acres of facilities and you’ll have access to many of the Pacific’s best white-sand beaches and many other world-class activities to enjoy.

For the offshore division, the entry fee of $700 per team allows anglers to target all billfish species as well as dorado, tuna and wahoo. Billfish will be released and scores based on a point structure with video verification, while gamefish will be weighed. New for this year are separate divisions for boats with omnidirectional sonar and for those without sonar in both the inshore and offshore divisions.

In the inshore division, the entry fee of $200 covers a team of four anglers, while six can fish for $250. Eligible species include dorado, tuna, wahoo, snapper and roosterfish. For more information including entry forms and rules, visit www.preschallenge.com