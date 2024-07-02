Dunkin’ Set to Launch First Store in Costa Rica’s Heredia Province

Dunkin’ is set to launch its operations in Costa Rica. Company representatives have confirmed that the first store will open in the province of Heredia. The Dunkin’ menu will include a wide variety of products, from coffee and hot and cold beverages to their classic donuts and other savory snacks. Customers will be able to enjoy these items in the restaurant, on-the-go, and through home delivery service.

This year, they’re expected to open seven stores nationwide. The famous U.S. coffee and donut chain plans to expand at an accelerated pace in 2024. Miguel Ramírez, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of AR Holdings, the company that will manage the Dunkin’ franchise in Costa Rica, said that this opening not only introduces a global brand into the local market but will also generate “new employment opportunities, contributing to the economic development of the region.”

Dunkin’ stores are planned to open in different areas throughout Costa Rica, including Escazú, Sabana, Heredia, Alajuela, Santa Ana, and Moravia, according to Antonio Burgos, CEO of AR Holdings. Costa Rica is the third Central American country where this brand has expanded. Nonetheless, in the Latin American region, the brand is operating in countries such as Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, and Peru.

Back in January, the U.S. company announced a $2.5 million investment to open kiosks, inline stores (in shopping malls), and a freestanding drive thru. “This strategic alliance between Dunkin’ and AR Holdings marks a milestone for both companies, providing consumers with the flavor and warmth that characterize the brand in other markets,” said Antonio Burgos.

According to company representatives, Dunkin’ is known for being accessible, opening early, and offering take-out service, making it a convenient option for those looking for a quick stop along the way.

The business, founded in Massachusetts in 1950, will compete with other donut brands already present in Costa Rica. The most recent is Krispy Kreme, which opened its first store in May of this year in Escazú. In the coming months, the company will provide further details on the opening dates and new store locations.