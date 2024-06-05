Southwest Airlines Inaugurates Direct Route from Costa Rica to Orlando

As of this Tuesday, June 4, Southwest Airlines inaugurated a new direct route between Juan Santamaría International Airport in Costa Rica and Orlando International Airport in the United States. The first flight on this route arrived at 12:45 PM with 176 passengers. This new route, which will have a daily frequency, strengthens connectivity and represents a significant boost for both markets, promoting cultural, economic, and tourism exchange between the two countries.

“Southwest offers convenient non-stop flights from San José to four regions in the United States: Denver, Houston, Orlando, and Baltimore/Washington DC,” said Manuel de Oryazábal, Strategy Manager at Southwest Airlines.

This route has great potential to increase the flow of visitors between Costa Rica and the United States. Costa Rica is a highly valued destination for its natural beauty, biodiversity, and commitment to sustainable tourism, characteristics that attract international tourists in search of authentic and ecological experiences.

The daily flight will depart Costa Rica at 8:55 AM and arrive in Orlando at 2:15 PM. The return flight will depart Orlando at 11:30 AM and arrive in Costa Rica at 12:45 PM.

“This is the only airline that allows you to check two pieces of baggage at no charge (within certain weight and size limits), plus one carry-on and one personal item, no change or cancellation fees, frequent flyer points and flight credits that do not expire, free in-flight entertainment, free refreshments, and the legendary hospitality and comfort for which it is known,” added de Oryazábal.

According to data from the Costa Rican Tourism Board (ICT), the number of tourists coming from the United States to Costa Rica increased by almost 50% between 2014 and 2023, with more than 1.4 million passengers arriving by air in the past year.

Additionally, during the first four months of this year, 643,141 U.S. travelers entered Costa Rica by air, consolidating the United States as the main source market for tourists to Costa Rica.

“This inaugural flight of Southwest Airlines from Orlando confirms that we are an attractive destination. Costa Ricans and U.S. citizens will both benefit from it,” said William Rodriguez, Minister of Tourism