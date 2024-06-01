Costa Rica and Uruguay Battle to Scoreless Draw in Friendly Match

Costa Rica and Uruguay drew 0-0 this Friday in San José in a friendly match marked by a missed penalty by the Ticos and a sky-blue team formed solely by players from the Uruguayan league.

Costa Rica was superior in terms of clear chances and dominance of the match, considering that the local team used their top-choice lineup, although still in formation after the recent arrival of coach Gustavo Alfaro. It was a new test for the Ticos to fine-tune before their debut in the Copa America against Brazil on June 24.

The Ticos could have scored on two occasions, the main one in the first half just before the break. But captain Francisco Calvo missed from the eleven-meter mark in the 44th minute by launching the ball wide, causing the locals to go into the locker room lamenting the action.

In the second half, Uruguay stepped forward and began to prowl around the local area after a very serious first half in marking but light in attack.

The players called up by the sky-blue team had the showcase in the match to prove to coach Marcelo Bielsa that they can be an option for the Copa America.Fouls and substitutions caused the match to lose rhythm until the last 10 minutes, in which Costa Rica pressed again to seek victory.

They came close minutes from the end, but the crossbar denied them the goal after a cross from the left by Joseph Mora and a header by Orlando Galo hitting the woodwork.