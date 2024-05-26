Canada Donates $15M to Protect Birds in Costa Rica

Canada announced that it will support Costa Rica and other countries in the region with a $15 million donation through the Conserve Birds program. The initiative seeks to protect several key ecosystems and the bird species that inhabit them.

Ahmed Hussen, Minister of International Development, announced the donation at an event organized by Birds Canada to celebrate International Biodiversity Day. The event brought together national and international leaders committed to advancing environmental conservation and sustainable development.

Hussen noted that the project aims to help communities, especially women, Indigenous peoples, and people of African descent, and conserve more than 2 million hectares of forests across 100 key sites in Latin America and the Caribbean.

“As we celebrate International Biodiversity Day, Canada remains dedicated to promoting environmental conservation at home and around the world. Our partnership with Birds Canada and participation in the Conserve Birds initiative will not only protect biodiversity in Latin America but also safeguard approximately 50 species of migratory birds and help create a healthier ecosystem,” he said.

The region faces increasing threats to its biodiversity that are altering natural systems and animal species, as well as impacting the well-being and livelihoods of millions of people. Countries such as Colombia, Ecuador, El Salvador, Honduras, Mexico, Panama, and Peru will also benefit from the initiative.

Costa Rica is considered a paradise for birdwatchers. Every year, thousands of people visit the country in search of the best places to observe different species. With almost 850 species of birds in an area of only 50 thousand square kilometers, the country holds a real treasure that must be preserved.

One of the reasons that explains the extraordinary abundance of birds in Costa Rica is the variety of habitats: rainforests, cloud forests, dry forests, beaches, rivers, and mangroves. These diverse ecosystems, each hosting their own bird species, are often close to each other.