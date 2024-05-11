Boston to Costa Rica Direct Flights Launch in 2025

Exciting news for U.S. travelers who want to visit Costa Rica: Vinci Airports and Delta announced the opening of a new route from Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) in Massachusetts. Delta’s operation will begin on Saturday, January 11, 2025 and will run through May 31, 2025.

According to the itinerary, the flight is scheduled to arrive in Guanacaste (LIR) at 12:05 pm and return to Boston (BOS) at 01:35 pm. Delta will operate an A321neo with 194 seat capacity.

“We want to offer our customers more ways to vacation in paradise by increasing our number of flights to Latin America and the Caribbean,” said Agustin Durand, General Manager of Deltla Air Lines for Central America and the Caribbean.

This weekly seasonal flight from Boston to Guanacaste, which will operate on Saturdays, will feature First Class, Comfort+ and Main Cabin seating. First Class customers will be able to enjoy a chef-selected dining experience, as well as complimentary wine, beer and premium spirits.

“Delta Comfort+ passengers can also enjoy complimentary beverages and a little more room to relax. Passengers in all cabins will enjoy a fast and wide selection of in-flight entertainment options with more than 1,000 hours of free on-demand content through Delta Studio,” Durand added.

For its part, the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT) highlighted the contribution that this new route will give to the country, taking into account that the United States remains the main tourist issuing market for Costa Rica. According to ICT data, in the first quarter of 2024, 511,250 U.S. tourists arrived by air. William Rodríguez, Minister of Tourism, said he is very pleased to have this new route.

“This direct connection has been a long-standing desire for us because the state of Massachusetts, and the city of Boston in particular, is one of the areas with the greatest potential for our country,” he mentioned.

According to the most recent ICT data, 46% of U.S. tourists seeking to enjoy Costa Rica’s natural beauty and unique experiences are passengers between the ages of 23 and 55 traveling from Los Angeles, New York, Miami, Chicago, Orlando, Miami, Washington DC, Dallas, Houston, Detroit, Atlanta, San Francisco and Boston.