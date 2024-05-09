Electricity Cuts to Affect Costa Rica Next Week, Confirms ICE

The Costa Rican Electricity Institute (ICE) informed through a press conference about the electricity cuts that will be carried out in different parts of the country.

According to ICE, rationing will begin on Monday, May 13th. Roberto Quiros, ICE manager, stated that based on the data available until this morning, the rationing would extend for five calendar days, affecting only the country next week.

The institution declared that the service would be suspended from Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. In extreme cases, this schedule could be extended from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. ICE authorities explained that any change in Costa Rica’s climate could improve the situation. However, rainfall forecasts for the country suggest a deficit, which is unfavorable in the midst of this scenario.

Although ICE’s Electricity Manager initially said that the cuts would not exceed two hours, on Thursday, he indicated that there could be situations in which they could be extended for up to three hours.

Quiros suggested that customers should proactively check the websites and social networks of the electricity distribution companies. They are the ones that will draw up the schedules and define the places that will be affected. As reported by the personnel, the information will be updated daily.

“Rationing will be communicated to all our customers through text messages and calls. Therefore, it is important to have updated data,” said ICE officials.

ICE’s authorities explained that the bill will continue to be charged as normal. In other words, only the energy consumed will be charged and the power outages won’t be included in the bill.

They also emphasized the need for the population to reduce electricity consumption to face this emergency and overcome it as soon as possible. Costa Rica will experience what other countries such as Colombia and Ecuador have had to deal with.

“Together, ICE Group and the distribution companies continue to make efforts to minimize the impact of the effects of the El Niño phenomenon. The Group’s technical teams are working 24 hours a day to analyze weather data and ensure the efficient operation of the generation plants,” concluded the institution.