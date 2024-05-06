CNE Declares Green Alert for Rincon de la Vieja Volcano

The National Emergency Commission (CNE) declared a green alert due to increased activity at the Rincon de la Vieja Volcano. Particularly, five districts are under this warning: Dos Rios, Aguas Claras (Upala), Mayorga, Cañas Dulces, and Curubande (Liberia).

The decision was communicated at around 10:00 a.m. this Sunday, May 5, by the CNE. The institution pointed out that since April 17, there has been a significant increase in volcanic seismicity, which has also been increasing in the last few days.

“As the Rincon de la Vieja is a very dynamic system, current conditions may change rapidly in the short or medium term. Therefore, it is always recommended to be cautious and avoid entering the areas of greatest volcanic risk, which are the summit of the volcano and the rivers that drain along the northern slope where lahars (mudflows) generally flow down,” stated the CNE.

According to the CNE, the seismic energies are the highest in the last 5 years and that both the extension of the base of the volcanic edifice and the uplift at the summit have disappeared.

The National Emergency Commission issued a series of measures to the Emergency Committees and asked the public to follow the recommendations. The Emergency Committees will be in charge of following up on the ash and gas fall in the affected areas and will remain activated and monitoring the riskiest sectors in the mentioned districts.

“The population, especially those living in risk areas, is asked to stay informed and to abide only by the messages that are disseminated by official national, regional, and municipal agencies,” the CNE stated.

Experts also advise avoiding unnecessary exposure to ashfall and the possibility of lahars in the rivers that drain towards the districts of Upala (Dos Ríos and Aguas Claras), covering the respiratory tract and eyes in case of exposure, and consulting official sites for information.

On the other hand, the Poas volcano has reported intense degassing with a drop in ashfall, according to OVSICORI. Specialists will continue monitoring the activity on both volcanoes and will emit recommendations as needed.