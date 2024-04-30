Costa Rica in the Splash Zone: Diarrhea Cases Explode

Health authorities indicated that Costa Rica is on alert for cases of acute diarrhea. During the first months of this year, health authorities recorded 123,298 cases. As shown by the Ministry of Health, compared to the same period of 2023, an increase of 37% has been reported.

“This disease has registered a significant increase since 2023. It was atypical due to the high frequency of cases compared to historical records,” highlighted Health.

According to the epidemiological behavior of the disease, up to week 14 of 2024, there is an epidemic curve that reaches the alert zone: 2,280 cases of diarrhea per 100,000 inhabitants. This disease represents approximately 95% of foodborne diseases and the second most relevant event, due to its high frequency.

“Acute diarrheal disease is characterized by the presence of three or more watery or soft bowel movements in less than 24 hours and with a decrease in the usual consistency,” noted the Ministry of Health.

The Ministry of Health reported that diarrhea is more frequent in summer due to the climate that favors the dissemination of the bacteria that causes it. However, during the transition from the dry season to the rainy season, an increase in diarrhea and outbreaks is to be expected due to the circulation of viruses, bacteria, or parasites that are associated with gastrointestinal problems.

Similarly, during 2023, there was a six-fold increase in the number of cases of hepatitis A. For specialists, the increase is associated with a decrease in sanitary measures by the population. For experts, the best way to prevent the disease is with constant and proper hand washing.

Due to this situation, a call is made to take preventive measures to contain the infections. Health experts recommend washing hands after using the toilet, before preparing food, and after changing diapers; and washing food thoroughly before eating; avoiding raw or undercooked meat and fish. Regarding drinking water, if it’s not available chlorinating water with four drops per liter of water or boiling it for 20 minutes is highly recommended.

They also recommend avoiding buying food from street vendors or from unknown sources, and buying packaged food that has the sanitary registration of the Ministry of Health.