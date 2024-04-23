Nicaragua, Russia Reject US & EU Sanctions

Russia and Nicaragua signed a declaration on Monday rejecting sanctions from the United States and the European Union and are seeking measures to “counteract, mitigate and repair the adverse impacts.”

Both countries face economic sanctions from the United States and the European Union. Russia for its war in Ukraine and Nicaragua because President Daniel Ortega has been re-elected in questioned elections and has repressed his critics.

“The recourse by any State to unilateral coercive measures is unlawful, contrary to the Charter of the United Nations and international law,” says the declaration signed by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Nicaraguan presidential adviser and head of affairs with Russia, Laureano Ortega Murillo.

“Any foreign judgment arising from the application of national laws, orders and regulations imposing unilateral coercive measures on other States should not be recognized,” adds the declaration signed in Moscow and published in Nicaragua’s official media.

Both countries agreed to “develop a roadmap to reduce dependence on international trade on national currencies that tend to be used to apply coercive measures,” in reference to the U.S. dollar.

Nicaragua and Russia reactivated their economic and military cooperation relations in 2007 with the return to power of Ortega, a former ally of Moscow after the Sandinista revolution of 1979 until 1990.

“Efforts will be made to create regional or other interstate financial institutions to strengthen their bilateral and multilateral financial relations and eliminate unequal practices and processes,” the declaration adds.

Laureano Ortega Murillo is the son of the President of Nicaragua and his wife and Vice President Rosario Murillo.