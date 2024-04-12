Costa Rica’s Film Industry Gains Momentum with $10 Million Reality Show

The Foreign Trade Promotion Agency of Costa Rica (PROCOMER) and the Film Commission announced this afternoon that a new audiovisual production will be shot in the country.

This adventure reality show, valued at $10 million, will be filmed in Guanacaste. It marks the first project to come to Costa Rica under the Film Investment Attraction Law, granting benefits such as tax exemptions on equipment imports.

“With projects like these, Costa Rica will gain recognition for exporting content, bringing direct and indirect employment to the region, fostering linkages with national suppliers, and offering international projection through content export,” said Manuel Tovar, Minister of Foreign Trade.

This project represents a significant step forward for Costa Rica in the global film industry, which generates over $40 billion annually worldwide.

“At PROCOMER and the Film Commission, we are dedicated to promoting Costa Rica’s audiovisual industry, making it an international benchmark, and boosting exports in this sector. Initiatives such as Film Friendly Zones, the promotion of the Film Investment Attraction Law, and our participation in international audiovisual events and markets contribute to this goal,” said Laura Lopez, General Manager of PROCOMER.

Since 2021, PROCOMER and the Film Commission have collaborated to establish six “Film Friendly Zones” in different regions of the country. A “Film Friendly Zone” designates an attractive and supportive region for audiovisual productions, promoting the sector and fostering collaborative relationships between various stakeholders to attract investment, generate productive chains, and spur economic development.

“This new project is the result of our efforts and will undoubtedly create many opportunities outside the Greater Metropolitan Area (GAM), particularly in Guanacaste and its surroundings,” added Lopez.

The Film Commission has worked to promote the Film Investment Attraction Law and position Costa Rica as a filming destination in international scenarios such as the Berlinale European Film Market, the Marché du Film of the Cannes International Film Festival, and the Audiovisual Market of the Guadalajara International Film Festival.

According to PROCOMER and the Film Commission records from 2018 to 2022, productions totaling over $27 million have been received, including films, documentaries, series, reality shows, and commercials.