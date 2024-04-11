Avianca Airlines Launches Airfare Sale to Costa Rica and Beyond

Avianca Airlines has launched a significant airfare sale to various popular destinations in Central and South America, including Costa Rica. If you’re planning your summer or fall vacation, this is an excellent opportunity to secure discounted airfare to Costa Rica and other destinations like Colombia, Honduras, and Nicaragua.

Some flights are as low as $49 each way, with departures from cities such as Boston, Fort Lauderdale, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, and San Francisco.

One of the featured destinations in this sale is, of course, Costa Rica, with flights arriving at Juan Santamaría International Airport (SJO) in San Jose. From Miami International Airport (MIA), we found Costa Rica flights for as little as $85 each way but there may be even less expensive rates, you would just need to check your specific dates of travel.

To take advantage of this incredible sale, you must book your flights by April 14. The travel window is extensive, ranging from now until March 27, 2025. This sale applies to Avianca’s basic economy tier, which includes a free personal item, but carry-on bags and checked luggage come with additional fees (what else is new!).

It’s great to see our beautiful country standing out as a premier destination in Avianca Airlines’ latest fare sale. While the sale includes various locations across Central and South America, Costa Rica shines as the ultimate tropical getaway for travelers seeking unforgettable experiences.

No matter what type of adventure you seek, Costa Rica has something to offer. Nature enthusiasts can explore our renowned national parks, such as Manuel Antonio and Tortuguero, where exotic wildlife and breathtaking landscapes abound. Adventure seekers can participate in a variety of water sports, from surfing and snorkeling to white-water rafting and kayaking. And for those looking to unwind, our picturesque beaches provide the perfect setting for relaxation and rejuvenation.

By taking advantage of Avianca Airlines’ fare sale, you can make your dream Costa Rican vacation a reality while saving money on airfare. Remember to book your flights by April 14 to lock in these discounted prices and start planning your unforgettable trip to Costa Rica or other exciting destinations in Central and South America.

Don’t forget to check the Avianca website for any specific restrictions or additional details about this sale. Whether you’re looking to explore new sights or revisit familiar places, Avianca’s fare sale is your ticket to come to Costa Rica or other countries in the America’s at a fraction of the cost. Start planning and make sure to book your flight by the deadline.