IMN Warns of Heavy Rains as Costa Rica Enters Rainy Season

The National Meteorological Institute (IMN) issued a warning regarding heavy rains looming over the Northern Zone and the Caribbean. The institute emphasized that the country is transitioning into the rainy season.

Six flooding incidents have already been reported in the cantons of Matina and Limón center, as confirmed by the National Emergency Commission (CNE). “Residents have reported heavy rains leading to several flooded homes,” stated the CNE.

Additionally, reports have surfaced indicating that Limon International Airport reported damages, as its runway and facilities were submerged. The consistent influx of humidity from the Caribbean Sea coupled with the unstable atmospheric conditions over Costa Rica has triggered rainfall in the Caribbean and the Northern Zone in recent days.

On Monday, rainfall ranging between 50 mm and 75 mm was recorded in the province of Limón and the San Carlos plain, with maximum values approaching 100 mm in Guápiles, Siquirres, and Limón.

Meanwhile, early Tuesday morning witnessed downpours primarily in Guápiles and Limón, with precipitation measuring between 30 mm and 40 mm.

“Rains are anticipated to persist in these regions throughout the morning, with a reduction in intensity expected by afternoon, mainly focusing on mountainous areas,” elucidated the IMN. Likewise, localized downpours accompanied by thunderstorms are forecasted for the Central and South Pacific regions Tuesday afternoon.

According to IMN’s projections for this week, the Central and South Pacific regions will witness the gradual establishment of the transition period from the dry season to the rainy season, resulting in afternoon rainfall occurring sporadically.

“Occasional rains are anticipated in the North Pacific, predominantly concentrated in the south of the Nicoya Peninsula, while the Central Valley is expected to experience showers along the Central Volcanic Mountain Range,” the institution stated.

The IMN is urging heightened vigilance in the Caribbean and Northern Zone regions due to increased water flow in streams and rivers stemming from recent rainfall. Caution is also advised in flood-prone areas.