Costa Rica’s Holy Week Marred by Deadly Water-Related Incidents

Several unfortunate aquatic accidents have been reported this Easter, some of them resulting in several tragic fatalities. According to data from the Red Cross, as of 9:10 a.m. on Saturday, 327 people have received assistance this Easter Week, of which 206 have required transfers to medical centers.

The institution also reported that 51 patients were in stable condition, 108 required urgent transfers, 47 were in critical condition, and 34 were tragically deceased. Early Friday morning, the Red Cross was alerted about the disappearance of a man in Tamarindo beach, in Santa Cruz de Guanacaste. Search operations are being maintained.

On Friday morning the body of a 20 year old young man who had been missing since Monday was found on Corozalito beach, in Nandayure, Guanacaste. The body was found in Coyote beach, about 12 kilometers from Corozalito.

Also, in Bejuco de Parrita beach, in Puntarenas, four people were swept away by the current on Friday morning. The Cruzrojistas transported a child in critical condition and two people in urgent condition to the local medical center. A 13 year-old minor remains missing.

In Bejuco de Nandayure beach, in Guanacaste, at about 11:20 a.m., authorities reported that two women entered the sea and were swept away by the current. A similar situation occurred at Rajadita beach in La Cruz, where a man entered the water and did not come out. Both emergencies are ongoing.

The Red Cross found, this Saturday morning, March 30, the lifeless bodies of the two men who had been missing since Friday, after the capsizing of a boat in Arenal Lake, in Tilarán, Guanacaste.

The search for the bodies involved 25 rescuers and a team of divers specialized in rescue. The deputy regional operational coordinator of the Red Cross, Alejandro Fallas, explained that there were three people in the boat, one of them managed to get out and alert the authorities. So far the identity of the missing persons remains unknown.