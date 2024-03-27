Cosmetic Dermatology in Costa Rica

With the opening of its third clinic in Uvita

Tabush strengthens its growth in the country and consolidates its position as a reference in clinical and cosmetic dermatology in Latin America.

With this opening, Tabush now has three locations in the country.

The newly inaugurated clinic in Uvita is equipped with cutting-edge technology including Ultraclear and Emsculpt Neo devices.

Tabush, a dermatological company renowned throughout Latin America for offering innovative dermatological-cosmetic treatments and employing cutting-edge technology, has inaugurated its third clinic in Uvita de Osa.

Through this new clinic, Tabush aims to cater to a potential clientele consisting of foreigners residing in Uvita and its surroundings, who were already seeking high-quality treatments. The facility boasts advanced technology, including equipment for facial rejuvenation and body treatments.

José Tabush, dermatologist and Medical Director of the brand in the country, states that while they already had a clinic in Pérez Zeledón, the high demand for appointments from foreigners in the Uvita area prompted them to expand. “It has been a very astute decision,” added Tabush.

According to the specialist and his two partners, Dr. Arturo Soto, dermatologist, and Roberto Elizondo, physiotherapist, ongoing professional training and access to state-of-the-art technology have enabled them to offer innovative treatments that attract a significant number of foreigners to the clinic.

Beyond continuous education and cutting-edge technology, Dr. Tabush emphasizes that the international recognition of the brand is attributed to the quality of service, constant innovation, and transparency.

“At Tabush we will never recommend something you don’t need or make you invest in a procedure you don’t require,” stated Tabush.

Among the innovative equipment offered by the clinic in Uvita are the Ultraclear, an innovative laser for facial rejuvenation, which treats multiple layers of the skin.

The Ultraclear vaporizes the outer layers of the dull and damaged skin, heating the underlying layers with controlled thermal energy, causing the skin to heal, restructure and generate new skin cells. “It also increases collagen and elastin production,” stated Tabush.

The other innovative body contouring device is the Emsculpt Neo.

Roberto Elizondo, physiotherapist states that Emsculpt Neo is the first and only non-invasive body shaping procedure that provides simultaneous fat removal and muscle development in 30 minutes combined.

“We receive many foreign visitors, including some prominent international athletes, for this treatment. Additionally, we have innovated with a Hydrafacial that cleanses the scalp, ideal for those living in beach areas,” Elizondo added.

Additionally, the clinic treats carcinoma conditions.

With this new opening, Tabush now operates three clinics, with the largest one located in Avenida Escazú, the second in Pérez Zeledón, and the most recent addition in Uvita.

“We have plans to continue growing, to undergo further training, and to contribute to providing excellent service with first-world technology. Moreover, we aim to continue consolidating our position as a Latin American reference in dermatological and aesthetic health,” concluded Tabush.

The men in the photo from left to right: Jose Tabush, director of dermatology, Roberto Elizondo, physiotherapist and Arturo Soto, dermatologist.

For more information – https://tabushdermatologia.com/