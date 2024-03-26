UN Urges Costa Rica to Ban Oil Exploration and Exploitation

The United Nations office in Costa Rica has issued a letter urging congressmen to vote in favor of the bill declaring the country free of oil exploration and exploitation.

According to the UN, such a decision would allow the country to “showcase its environmental leadership and inspire other nations to embark on the path toward energy transition.”

The international organization emphasized that legislators have “the opportunity to once again amplify Costa Rica’s voice on the global stage, firmly advocating for the necessity of reducing reliance on fossil fuels.”

Currently, the Legislative Assembly is deliberating on a bill asserting the State’s absolute, inalienable, and imprescriptible dominion over oil sources and deposits, as outlined in Article 6 of the Constitution.

“As we approach the vote on a law definitively prohibiting oil and natural gas exploration and exploitation in our territory (Expediente No.23579), you can help steer the world towards a more sustainable future,” the letter reads.

Allegra Baiocchi, resident coordinator of the United Nations System, and José Vicente Troya Rodríguez, resident representative, emphasized the significance of supporting this project.

“This presents a historic opportunity for the current Legislative Assembly to establish a legacy of utmost importance and be remembered as the first branch of government to affirm the right to a healthy and sustainable environment for both present and future generations of Costa Rica,” the UN emphasized. However, the New Republic party has submitted over 120 motions to the bill, aiming to obstruct its approval.

“Their actions have led to the removal of two articles without any constructive input. This is a practice we must avoid, one that the party itself criticizes when done by others,” explained Congressman Manuel Morales.

Morales faced scrutiny from Representative David Segura of the New Republic during the Environmental Commission, who questioned the government’s stance on what he deemed a “radical” environmental position.

“No country in Latin America has prospered from allowing this practice. It’s a polluting industry on the brink of obsolescence. There are minimal benefits, no refineries, no infrastructure, and most of the profits would go to transnational corporations,” Morales concluded.