Starbucks Costa Rica Embraces Eco-Friendly Practices in Four Newly Certified Stores

Starbucks announced the certification of its first four Greener Stores in Costa Rica. Through this initiative, it aims to reduce global carbon emissions, water usage, and waste sent to landfills by 50% by 2030.

Being certified as a Greener Store means meeting standards across eight environmental impact areas developed in partnership with the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) and SCS Global Services: water stewardship, energy efficiency, waste diversion, renewable energy, responsible materials, engagement with sites and communities, and health and well-being.

Located in the Alajuela and San José provinces and operated by its business partner Premium Restaurants of America, the four stores will help reduce Starbucks’ environmental impact by providing customers with a variety of sustainable options tailored to their preferences.

“Our big vision for the future is for every Starbucks store around the world to be more sustainable. That’s why I’m excited to see the continued growth of Greener Stores globally, driven by the passion of our partners,” said Michael Kobori, Starbucks chief sustainability officer.

Starbucks’ Greener Stores incorporate more efficient use of resources, including installing energy-rated appliances and equipment, as well as low-flow plumbing fixtures; minimizing waste through reuse and the Starbucks Grounds For Your Garden program; building with responsible materials; and promoting healthy store environments, where Starbucks designers have developed a set of policies to ensure a welcoming space for partners and customers.

“Starbucks’ environmental promise comes to life through our baristas’ daily actions which help define a Greener Store, our innovative shift toward reusable cups, and our partnership with coffee farmers on sustainable growing practices — it’s all part of our commitment to give more than we take from the planet,” Kobori added.

The company noted that one of the newly certified stores is located at Hacienda Alsacia – Starbucks’ first and only coffee farm and global agronomy headquarters. The Alsacia Shop and Visitor Center is an open-air structure that runs entirely on solar energy. The surrounding plants are native to Costa Rica and are low-maintenance species, and all furniture and textiles are sourced from local artisans.

The store also features electric vehicle charging stations, a thriving on-site wearables program and Grounds for Your Garden program, as well as a commingled recycling plan that tracks detour on a monthly basis.

“In a country like Costa Rica, contributing to a greener planet is essential, and that is why in Starbucks, we have a strong commitment to continue prioritizing initiatives that help protect the planet we share,” said Leslie Recio, Country Manager of Starbucks Costa Rica.