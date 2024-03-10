Discover the Best of Costa Rican Coffee at ExpoCafé Tarrazú 2024

The area of Los Santos, recognized worldwide for producing the best coffee, will host the fifth edition of ExpoCafé Tarrazú 2024, which brings together producers, micro-benefits, entrepreneurs, and coffee lovers.

The event will be held from March 15 to 17. Admission is free and will be hosted at the Municipal Stadium of San Marcos de Tarrazú from 9:00 am to 10:00 pm. Organizers confirmed it is a pet-friendly activity.

It is organized by the Municipality of Tarrazú, Coopetarrazú, Coopesantos, and Coopedota with the purpose of promoting the cultivation of coffee, a basic product of the history, development, and economy of the cantons of León Cortés, Dota, and Tarrazú.

On this occasion, there will be 90 stands offering a range of options with the best varieties and native brands from producers awarded in contests such as Cup of Excellence, talks, by-products such as coffee beer, jewelry, personal care, and many gastronomic options.

“In this 2024, our ExpoCafé is dedicated to the coffee grower of Los Santos because thanks to his work our area is what it is today in Costa Rica and the world. Coffee in the hands of our Santeño producers, in family businesses, and from generation to generation, has made the economy emerge, the welfare of the population and has become the face of our region and the whole country,” said Selena Garro, Institutional Relations of Coopesantos R.L.

Coffee-lovers will also be able to find gourmet and specialty coffees prepared with a wide range of filtration methods, barismo, and tastings. In addition, there will be attractive cultural and entertainment activities for all ages and tastes.

At the ExpoCafé Tarrazú, awards will be given to the 10 best exponents of the contest “The best coffee in the region,” for local producers; also, there will be a barista championship for women, organized by Coopedota Women and the Costa Rican Coffee Institute (ICAFE).

“The ExpoCafé Tarrazú, allows those engaged in the coffee industry and all its processes to showcase their products. It also aims aims to contribute to the local economy, strengthen the culture, the love for this drink and thus continue to enhance the quality and image of the crop that is 100% native to Tarrazú,” explained Silvia Vega, of the Municipality of Tarrazú.