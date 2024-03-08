El Niño Fuels Extreme Heat Wave in Costa Rica, IMN Reports

The National Meteorological Institute (IMN) has reported record temperatures in Guanacaste and the Central Valley. These soaring temperatures are a result of the typical hot conditions of the month combined with the absence of clouds and trade winds, which have been further intensified by the presence of the El Niño phenomenon.

According to the latest analyses, these extreme heat conditions are expected to persist. Maximum temperatures close to 40°C are forecasted for the North Pacific region during the day, while the Central Valley will experience maximum temperatures around 33°C, particularly in the western part of the region.

Meanwhile, in other areas of the country, maximum temperatures between 33°C to 36°C are anticipated.

The high temperatures are expected to continue throughout Costa Rica until Sunday. Trade winds will increase due to high pressure systems that will move across the Caribbean and cooler weather is projected.

Earlier today, the IMN reported that Carrillo, Guanacaste, experienced the highest temperature of the year at a scorching 41 degrees Celsius. The meteorological station of Filadelfia in Carrillo, Guanacaste, recorded the highest temperature nationwide so far in 2024, surpassing last April’s record in Sardinal by 0.2°C.

“It’s crucial for people to take precautions,” advised the IMN. “Stay hydrated to avoid heat strokes, apply sunscreen, and minimize sun exposure between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.”

Meanwhile, the BBC has declared February officially as the “warmest month in modern times.” The trend of escalating temperatures since June 2023 has continued, with record highs for each month. The world’s sea surface is at its warmest, and Antarctic sea-ice has reached extreme lows. While El Niño is contributing to the warmth, experts emphasize that human-caused climate change is the primary driver.

According to the World Meteorological Organization, greenhouse gases, particularly carbon dioxide, are responsible for trapping heat in the atmosphere. Carbon dioxide concentrations have surged to near-record levels over the past year, prompting urgent calls for action to address the situation.