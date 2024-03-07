Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom, Costa Rican Section

The eighth of March is recognized around the world as a date for women to celebrate their achievements but also to remind the world that full equality for women still does not exist. Marches, workshops, programs in schools and universities and special events will mark the day.

International Women’s Day traces its roots to the year 1909 in Europe when women took to the streets demanding the right to vote and for protection in the workplace. In 1977 the United Nations proclaimed the March 8th date worldwide. Each year a theme is selected. This year the theme is “Invest in women, accelerate progress.”

What does it mean “to invest in Women”? And why are women still demanding equality?

Because in many areas women are still excluded. Even in advanced countries women still lack the opportunities to compete with men in getting jobs or in moving up in their fields. Many women are still unable to continue their education due to family needs. Women are still paid less than men for the same or similar work.

Women become the sole parent in the family due to the loss of a partner and have to maintain a home and children on a low paying job. Many women are forced into poverty because of low salaries.

Women are expected to take care of the home and the family which limits their ability to work outside the home. Women are expected to care for family members who are incapacitated which prevents them from remunerative work.

Women need protection from domestic violence and gender violence. Fear of violence, in the home or on the street, robs women of using their potential, or of speaking out.

Women need support for training in areas of sports or technology. Some women are forced to leave their home countries to find work or training in their fields.

Women need political equality. Of 192 countries in the world only 15 are headed by women presidents or prime ministers. In all levels of government women are still a minority. Costa Rica has 84 cantons but only 22 have women mayors.

Women want reproduction rights, the right to decide if they want children, and how many. The rights to our bodies should not be decided by government or church or political leaders.

Women’s voices are ignored. Where are the women on the boards of major companies? Where are the women at the negotiating tables? Where are women’s voices in the Ukraine/Russian conflict? In the Mid East conflict? Why are there no women decision makers on war and peace? Women are victims in wars and conflicts and have a right to participate in their solutions.

Discrimination exists! Machismo exists! Gender roles are still pushed, dolls, plush toys and weddings for girls, sports equipment, computer games and career choices for boys.

Invest in women means providing the support through governments or non-government entities for equality in the labor, education, the political area, and home.

Invest in women means making the home, the streets, the workplace safe from gender violence. Investing in women means providing the same opportunities to speak out on issues and be full partners in creating a better world.

Equality for women should not be a one-day issue.

By Mitzi Stark in collaboration with members of the Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom, Costa Rican section. WILPF was founded in the Hague in 1915 to promote peace issues. The Costa Rican section was founded in 1981.