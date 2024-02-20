Costa Rica’s Road Repairs Disrupt National Travel

Costa Rica is dealing with significant road chaos as ongoing repairs and closures wreak havoc on travel throughout the country. While the Greater Metropolitan Area bears the brunt of these disruptions, governmental decisions impact tourism hotspots across the country.

In recent days, concerns voiced by business owners underscore the economic and productivity toll of the road chaos. “These decisions directly impact passenger, cargo, and tourism transportation, as well as trade logistics,” emphasized representatives from the business sector.

Notably, maintenance work on Route 32, linking San José and Limón, alongside an impending closure of the Tempisque bridge in Guanacaste, has caused significant worry within the tourism sector.

The Ministry of Public Works and Transportation (MOPT) announced the closure of the road to the Caribbean, particularly affecting the mountainous area of the Zurquí tunnel during the past weekend and scheduled for February 24th and 25th, halting transit on Route 32 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Consequently, the Federation of Chambers of the Caribbean, representing commerce and tourism sectors in various regions, including Pocococí, Tortuguero, Guácimo, Siquirres, Matina, Limón, and Talamanca, sent a letter to the National Roads Council (CONAVI). Their plea, echoed by counterparts in the South Caribbean, advocates for nighttime closures and regulated daytime passages to mitigate the impact on vital transit routes.

Meanwhile, the impending closure of the La Amistad bridge over the Tempisque River in Guanacaste from April to July for urgent repairs has set alarm bells ringing for the Costa Rican Chamber of Hotels (CCH). The extended shutdown raises concerns over the hotel sector’s viability, affecting businesses ranging from accommodations to tour operators across the Nicoya Peninsula.

Calling for better infrastructure planning in Guanacaste, hoteliers cite delays in essential projects like the Barranca-Limonar access road. The ripple effects extend to delayed deliveries and increased operational costs, exacerbating the challenges faced by local businesses.

“We acknowledge the inevitable rise in distances and travel times due to bridge closures. In fact, we’ve already witnessed cancellations from wholesalers opting for alternative destinations,” emphasized the Hotel Chamber, highlighting the urgency for coordinated efforts to alleviate the strain on the tourism industry.