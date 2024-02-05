The 2024 Gross Global Happiness Summit is Set to Inspire: Will you be attending?

In a celebration of joy, well-being, and global harmony, the UN-founded University for Peace in Costa Rica is gearing up to host the highly anticipated Gross Global Happiness Summit from March 8 to 10, 2024. With an array of distinguished speakers, interactive workshops, and a focus on positive change, this summit promises to be a transformative experience for attendees from around the world.

At the forefront of this exciting event is the esteemed Dr. Sonja Lyubomirsky, a renowned expert in the field of positive psychology and author of the groundbreaking books “The How of Happiness” and “The Myths of Happiness.” Dr. Lyubomirsky is set to deliver the keynote address, offering invaluable insights from her 34 years of research into the key to happiness and the science behind fostering well-being.

The Gross Global Happiness Summit serves as a unique platform for thought leaders, academics, and individuals passionate about positive change to come together and explore innovative strategies for creating happier and more fulfilling lives. The University for Peace, nestled in the lush landscapes of Costa Rica, provides an ideal backdrop for this gathering, offering an awe-inspiring environment conducive to reflection and inspiration.

The summit’s agenda includes a diverse range of sessions, from interactive workshops on laughter yoga and forest therapy to the role of education in cultivating a culture of well-being. Other key topics include organizational happiness, the neuroscience of happiness, positive psychology, stress and mental health management, and resetting our perspectives on the pursuit of joy.

Participants can expect to engage with cutting-edge research, learn practical tools for enhancing happiness, and connect with like-minded individuals committed to making a positive impact in their communities throughout the world.

One of the distinctive features of this summit is its emphasis on actionable takeaways. Attendees will not only gain a deeper understanding of the science of happiness but will also leave with tangible strategies to implement in their personal and professional lives.

There is still time to register! With exclusive discounts available for GGH alumni, Costa Ricans, and groups. There is even a 1-day ticket available for those who cannot commit to the full 3 days. We encourage individuals from all walks of life to seize this opportunity for personal growth and collective well-being.

With the picturesque backdrop of Costa Rica and the wisdom of our high-profile speakers guiding the way, the 2024 Gross Global Happiness Summit promises to be a beacon of inspiration, fostering a brighter and more harmonious world.

For more information and to register, visit https://upeacecentre.lpages.co/ggh-2024-general-info/. Join us on this transformative journey towards a happier and more fulfilling future.