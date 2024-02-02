Forest Fires Surge in Guanacaste Amid National Spike

The fire department in Guanacaste sprang into urgent action this week to combat two new forest fires in the northwestern Costa Rican province, intensifying concerns over the escalating number of emergencies nationally.

The department reported the first fire in Santa Cruz, Tempate and the second in Abangares, Colorado, emphasizing the severity of the situation. Firefighters from the Huacas and Las Juntas stations, alongside the Forestry Operational Unit, are actively working to control the spread of both fires.

These recent fires mark the eighth forest fire emergency in Costa Rica within the first month of 2024, representing a worrying six-fire increase compared to January 2023. Shocking national data reveals a fire emergency is now reported every 21 minutes in the country.

The Fire Department disclosed that 1,876 fire emergencies have been reported so far in 2024, compared to 1,471 in the same period last year – a substantial 27% surge.

Authorities attribute the spike to high winds that rapidly spread flames through dry forest areas. “We are very concerned because the dry season is just beginning, and temperatures will remain high, together with strong winds and low humidity due to El Niño,” said Hector Chaves, General Director, Fire Department.

With weather conditions ripe for an increase in forest fires this year, authorities urgently appeal to citizens to exercise caution and follow fire prevention protocols to protect the 90,000 hectares of regenerating dry forest in the conservation zone.

Experts in Guanacaste and Puntarenas flagged a pervasive culture of household garbage-burning contributing to the elevated fire risk. The National Emergency Commission and SINAC began issuing warnings last October about a potential surge in forest fires due to hotter, drier conditions.

To address the growing crisis, Costa Rica’s National Training Institute has provided specialized instruction to 50 forest firefighters from the National System of Conservation Areas (SINAC). Collaboration from Canadian emergency teams has also been sought in preparation for severe fire scenarios this season.

The situation remains unstable, and concerned authorities strongly advise residents to implement fire prevention practices as the region confronts worsening climatic changes.