Spirit Adds New Direct Flights Connecting Costa Rica and Texas

As of March 6th, the low-cost carrier Spirit Airlines will commence daily direct flights between Juan Santamaría International Airport (SJO) and George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston (IAH), Texas, strengthening air connectivity with our main market for travelers to Costa Rica.

This route is scheduled to depart at 2:40 p.m. (Houston time) and arrive in the country at 5:35 p.m. (local time).

Houston stands as one of the ten U.S. cities hosting “best prospects” or potential tourists from the United States expressing strong and extreme interest in visiting Costa Rica on their next vacation.

According to recent studies by the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT), it is estimated that more than 2 million travelers interested in visiting our country are concentrated in the state of Texas.

“From the Costa Rican Tourism Institute, we are deeply pleased with the announcement of these new flights by Spirit Airlines, which will bring benefits and enhance the quality of life for many Costa Ricans. It is the institution’s commitment to maintaining ongoing negotiations with airlines to increase frequencies and establish direct connections to U.S. cities hosting the largest number of potential tourists with high interest in traveling to Costa Rica,” William Rodríguez, Minister of Tourism, stated.

In celebration of the launch of this new frequency, Spirit will offer one-way fares starting at $131 between March 6, 2024, and May 22, 2024, subject to availability.

John Kirby, the vice president of Route Planning at Spirit Airlines, emphasized, “San Jose is the gateway to all the beautiful places to visit in Costa Rica, and this new route will open up new travel opportunities for guests in the U.S. to enjoy the Pura Vida.”

In addition to this route, Spirit will operate twice daily between San Jose and the cities of Fort Lauderdale and Orlando, Florida.

“Our guests from San Jose have embraced our low fares and convenient service for their travel, and we are excited to provide Costa Rican travelers with an economical way to visit Houston. We thank our partners at Santamaria International Airport for supporting our growth as we add this third, nonstop route,” added Kirby.

Tickets are now available on the Spirit Airlines website: https://www.spirit.com/ and through various booking systems.