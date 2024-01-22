Strong Winds Persist in Costa Rica Through Tuesday

Costa Rica is expected to continue facing windy conditions in its central and northern regions until at least Tuesday, according to the National Meteorological Institute (IMN), owing to the influence of cold push #13.

The persistent atmospheric pressure increases over Central America and the Caribbean Sea basin associated with cold push #13 is giving rise to brisk trade winds with gusts ranging from strong to very strong, as outlined by meteorological experts.

Notable wind gusts were recorded on Sunday morning, with La Cruz de Guanacaste experiencing the strongest at 86.1 km/h, followed by 69 km/h in Bagaces, 60 km/h in Tobías Bolaños International Airport and Belén de Heredia, 58 km/h in Sardinal, and 56 km/h in Poás Volcano, Ciudad Colón, and Juan Santamaría International Airport.

Weather experts anticipate these windy conditions to persist in the country until next Tuesday, with slight variations in gust intensity. Official warnings emphasize special attention to very strong wind gusts in the North Pacific and the Central Valley, according to Sunday’s report.

The Emergency Commission (CNE) joined this advisory on Friday, urging everyone to exercise caution and avoid proximity to trees, signs, power lines, and fences, as stated by the commission’s president, Alejandro Picado. Business owners are also encouraged to inspect sign anchorages to ensure their safety and prevent potential incidents.

In consideration of these conditions, the IMN recommended preventive measures due to wind gusts and their potential impact on roofs, electrical wiring, signs, and trees, particularly in the mountainous areas of the country and Guanacaste (including national parks and volcanoes).

In addition, the weather institute advised caution in air navigation due to increased turbulence and maritime navigation due to rough seas, particularly in the North Pacific, Gulf of Nicoya, and the northern part of the Central Pacific.

Finally, they pointed out that it is crucial to avoid lighting fires, as there is an increased risk of them becoming uncontrollable under the prevailing weather conditions.

