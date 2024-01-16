Costa Rica Doubles Down on Adventure Tourism Push

With adventure travel continuing its meteoric rise globally, Costa Rica is ramping up efforts to solidify itself as a prime destination for thrill-seeking wanderers. Tourism officials are targeting major North American cities to trumpet the country’s breadth of heart-pumping experiences beyond the beach.

Last week the Costa Rica Tourism Board (ICT) launched its campaign at the Chicago Travel and Adventure Show, where representatives provided attendees insight into lesser-known adventures beyond the typical surf and zip-lining excursions. Upcoming stops in New York, San Francisco, Dallas, Toronto, Vancouver and Calgary will round out the promotion tour.

“Costa Rica seeks to position itself as the ideal destination for those seeking outdoor experiences, from suspension bridges to surfing, tubing and rafting, covering all regions,” said Tourism Minister William Rodriguez. He added the aggressive PR blitz reflects their commitment to further developing this high-growth segment.

Industry surveys indicate the push is meeting eager demand. Over half of visitors from 2015-2017 engaged in adventure activities ranging from volcano hikes to whitewater rafting. With adventure travel booming globally, the ICT sees a prime opportunity to capture mind share in core markets like the U.S. and Canada which together comprised 70% of arrivals.

The diverse landscape lends itself to the ramped up positioning. Officials are spotlighting well-known hotspots like La Fortuna along with less traversed areas ideal for spelunking, canyoning and kayaking. Tambor, Montezuma and Malpaís on the Nicoya Peninsula are emerging hidden gem destinations catering to thrill-seekers.

“The aim is to showcase the unique offerings of these regions and further diversify the tourist experience to solidify Costa Rica as a must-visit destination,” Rodriguez emphasized.

Long relying on eco-tourism, the country’s orientation toward hardcore adventures marks a bold bet by officials on sustained post-pandemic enthusiasm for active vacations. Early high demand suggests their trust may indeed pay off.