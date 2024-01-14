Waldorf Astoria Costa Rica Set to Open Its Doors in 2024

Nestled dramatically along the cliffsides of the Punta Cacique peninsula, the hotly anticipated Waldorf Astoria Costa Rica is gearing up for its grand opening later this year. The Waldorf Astoria Residences Guanacaste development has been over 10 years in the making but now nears completion – promising to bring a new level of luxury sustainable living to Costa Rica’s dazzling Pacific coast.

Comprising a series of lavish residences overlooking the sea, each elegantly furnished estate features its own private pool and garden terrace, as well as floor-to-ceiling windows to maximize the breathtaking coastal views. The architecture merges seamlessly with the natural terrain, decorated with native plants and utilizing an open-plan layout that blends indoor and outdoor spaces.

“You are literally immersed in nature here, with treetops and sunsets surrounding you and sounds of monkeys and waves filling the air,” described listing agent Levi Weisser to Mansion Global.

While opulent, the residences also boast an array of eco-friendly technology like motion sensor lights and air conditioning systems aimed to reduce the development’s carbon footprint. The living spaces themselves contain state-of-the-art amenities – with customizable lighting, temperature and humidity settings, and dining options ranging from self-serve to fine dining establishments.

But residents will also have access to a range of luxury hotel-style facilities just steps from their front doors. These include a spa and wellness center with lap pools, treatment rooms nestled amongst trees, a gym and movement studio. Electric carts whisk residents along winding trails down to the beach club, event venues and array of restaurants.

The crown jewel is the development’s integration with the stunning natural landscape of Guanacaste. Fifteen tiered pools flow down to Playa Penca, a secluded white-sand beach where clear waters beckon swimming, snorkeling or kayaking. Just beyond lies a tropical rainforest maze of waterfalls and caves to explore.

While remote, the resort is conveniently only a 25-minute drive from Daniel Oduber Quirós International Airport in Liberia – facilitating easy access for homeowners and guests.

The completion of the Waldorf Astoria Costa Rica Residences represents the fulfillment of a vision over 10 years in the planning – to create a destination where luxury lifestyle meets sustainability and full immersion into Costa Rica’s tropical environs. The first residents will take occupancy later this year, with homes starting around $2 million. For many, it will be the ultimate dream retirement destination or second home hideaway.