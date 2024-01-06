Costa Rica Seeks to Curb Rising Traffic Accidents and Fatalities

Costa Rica recorded a sharp rise in traffic accidents and roadway deaths in 2023, prompting urgent calls for improved driver safety measures. Speeding, drunk driving and reckless maneuvering were the primary factors behind the grim statistics.

First responders attended over 500,000 incidents last year, averaging one per minute nationwide, according to the Costa Rica Red Cross (CRC). The CRC reported 1,731 on-site fatalities in 2023, an increase of 213 deaths from the previous year. Critical patient transfers also rose by 460 cases to a total of 9,520.

“We are witnessing more cases of high-speed rollovers, head-on collisions and hit-and-runs,” said CRC’s Juan Carlos Vargas. “Alcohol intake is worsening reckless driving behaviors like improper overtaking, swerving and distraction.”

The Traffic Police note that the main causes of accidents — speeding, drunk driving, improper lane changes — often combine to heighten the severity of crashes.

“Drivers overtake at unsafe speeds with no visibility, a behavior exacerbated by impaired judgment under alcohol intoxication,” said officer Steven Ramirez at a press conference on Thursday. “The result is loss of vehicle control, invading the lane of oncoming traffic and fatal consequences.”

In response to the climbing death toll, traffic authorities are implementing expanded police patrols, security checkpoints and speed traps across the country. However, officials emphasize that road safety begins with personal responsibility.

“Drivers should not just comply when police are present. We urge all people to remain alert, avoid all distractions and pay close attention while behind the wheel,” implored Minister of Public Works Sebastián Vega.

Pedestrians also contribute to accidents through reckless behaviors like sudden road crossing and walking along highways. With over 35 deaths per month, officials warn immediate individual action is needed to reverse the trend.

“Our roads are only as safe as we make them through our driving habits,” Minister Vega added. “Please make road safety a daily priority to protect all people traveling in Costa Rica.”

The Traffic Police will continue utilizing data-driven strategies and increased oversight to reduce speeding and deter irresponsible driving. However, officials say improving the rising traffic death statistics begins with public awareness.