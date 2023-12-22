Costa Rica Christmas and New Year’s Expressions

Welcome to the world of Costa Rican Christmas words and expressions! In Costa Rica, as in many Latin American countries, the holiday season is filled with unique traditions and customs that add a special flavor to the celebrations.

From “El Agüizote,” which involves superstitions like eating twelve grapes at midnight, to decorating “El Árbol de Navidad” (the Christmas tree) and sipping on “Rompope” (eggnog), you’ll discover a rich tapestry of festive vocabulary. Whether you’re wishing someone “¡Feliz Navidad!” (Merry Christmas) or getting ready to say goodbye to the old year with “Despedir el Año Nuevo” (See out the old year), these expressions reflect the warmth and joy of the holiday season in Costa Rica.

So, let’s explore the delightful world of Costa Rican Christmas words and expressions together!

Costa Rica Christmas Words and Expressions

El Agüizote: Agúizotes (ah-gee-so-tays) are a tradition in Costa Rica and many Latin American countries. They can be defined as a superstitious belief. For example, eating twelve grapes at midnight. Or if you want to travel next year, put your suitcases (maletas) by the door or walk around the block dragging one of them (hopefully it has wheels).

El Árbol de Navidad: Christmas tree

Los adornos: Christmas decorations

El Día de Navidad: Christmas Day

¡Felices fiestas o Felices Pascuas!: Happy Holidays

¡Feliz Navidad!: Merry Christmas!

¡Te deseo una feliz Navidad!: I wish you a Merry Christmas!

¡Feliz Navidad y próspero Año Nuevo!: Merry Christmas and a Happy (Prosperous) New Year!

El Muérdago: Mistletoe

La Nochebuena: Christmas Eve

El portal, paso or nacimiento: Nativity scene

Rompope: Eggnog

New Year’s Spanish Expressions:

¡Feliz Año Nuevo!: Happy New Year!

Recibir el Año Nuevo: See in the New Year

Despedir el Año Nuevo: See out the old year

El Día de Año Nuevo: New Year’s Day

La Víspera de Año Nuevo: New Year’s Eve

Año Nuevo, vida nueva: New year, new life

A cada pavo le llega su Navidad: Sooner or later you pay for the consequences of your bad acts. In many Spanish speaking counties, a pig is sacrificed on Christmas.

About the Author

Christopher Howard has been conducting monthly relocation/retirement tours and writing retirement guidebooks for more than 30 years.

He has a relocation/retirement blog and is also the author of the updated edition of “New Golden Door to Retirement and Living in Costa Rica — the official guide to relocation” and the one-of-a-kind bestselling e-book, “Guide to Costa Rican Spanish,” that can be purchased through Amazon.

This article first approached in 2021 but the expressions are timeless.