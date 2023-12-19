Dunkin Donuts Set to Open in Costa Rica in 2024

Dunkin’ Donuts, the famous coffee and donut giant, is set to make its debut in Costa Rica by 2024, following a landmark agreement between AR Holdings and Inspire Brands. This expansion marks the entry of the United States’ largest coffee and donut brand into the Costa Rican market.

AR Holdings has unveiled plans to strategically open numerous Dunkin’ locations across Costa Rica, a move that is anticipated to generate hundreds of new employment opportunities. Dunkin’, with a history exceeding 65 years, has cemented its position as a global leader in the coffee and doughnut industry, boasting a presence in nearly 40 markets around the world.

Antonio Burgos, CEO of AR Holdings, expressed his enthusiasm for this collaboration, emphasizing the commitment to providing Costa Ricans with a distinctive coffee and doughnut experience. “This strategic partnership with Dunkin’ is a significant milestone. We are eager to bring the unique taste and hospitality of Dunkin’ to Costa Rica,” Burgos stated.

The expansion goes beyond coffee and doughnuts. Dunkin’s menu is diverse, featuring a range of sweet and savory baked goods that cater to different preferences throughout the day.

Michael Haley, Chairman and CEO International of Inspire Brands, Dunkin’s parent company, shared his excitement over this new venture. “We are thrilled to collaborate with AR Holdings, a seasoned leader in the regional retail and restaurant sector, to launch Dunkin’ in Costa Rica,” said Haley.

Dunkin’ is already a familiar name in Latin America and the Caribbean, with more than 500 restaurants in countries including Aruba, Bahamas, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, and Peru.

Burgos highlighted Dunkin’s commitment to accessibility and convenience. “Our goal is to integrate Dunkin’ into the daily routine of Costa Ricans. With our early opening hours and efficient take-out service, Dunkin’ is the perfect choice for those seeking a quick and delightful stop,” he added.

This new chapter for Dunkin’ in Costa Rica is poised to add a vibrant dimension to the local food and beverage landscape, offering a taste of its globally recognized coffee and doughnuts to Costa Rican consumers.