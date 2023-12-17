Saprissa crowned champion of Costa Rica

Saprissa was crowned champion of Costa Rican soccer after defeating Herediano in the final, while in Guatemala, Guastatoya and Comunicaciones tied in the first leg, and Motagua and Olimpia tied in Honduras.

A goal by Michaell Chirinos in stoppage time (90+2) gave Saprissa a 1-0 victory over Herediano in the second leg, after winning 2-1 in the first leg on Thursday to take the Opening tournament title, adding its 39th star.

In the first leg of the Guatemala final, played at the David Cordón municipal stadium, Guastatoya and Comunicaciones tied 1-1.

Jesús López (15) opened the scoring for the “Creams”, but Jonathan Morán equalized for Guastatoya at 40 minutes. The second leg will be played on Saturday at the Doroteo Guamuch Flores stadium in the capital.

In Honduras, Motagua and Olimpia tied 0-0 at the Chalato Uclés stadium in the first leg and the title will be defined on Thursday.

In El Salvador, Águila and Jocoro secured their spot in the Opening tournament final, scheduled for next Saturday in San Salvador.