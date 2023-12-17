Costa Rica Dazzles at 2023 Festival of Lights Parade 

Yesterday, San José hosted the traditional Festival of Lights (Festival de la Luz) with nine floats and 15 of the best musical bands in the country.

The 26th edition toured along Paseo Colón and Avenida Segunda, while attendees happily watched the most anticipated Christmas parade.

It was a magical night, filled with fantasy, hope, and illusion. Many families slept in the streets of Costa Rica’s capital city to secure the perfect spot to watch the parades.

Floats from Banco de Costa Rica, Banco Popular, Banco Nacional Tropical, Kölbi, Telecable, Municipality of San José, Junta de Protección Social, and UACA enchanted visitors.

In addition, Banda de Zarcero, Municipal de Acosta, Pococí, Comunal La Fortuna, Colegio Técnico Profesional Valle La Estrella Limón, Marching Band, Municipal Café Tarrazú, Municipal de San José, Cedes Don Bosco, Comunal de Orotina, de Garabito, Banda de Marcha Municipal de Nicoya, Reseña Banda Colegio Diocesano Padre Eladio Sancho, Ciudad Quesada, Banda Colegio Nuestra Señora, and Rítmica de Limón played wonderful melodies for the crowds.

“I’ve got mixed feelings; I feel proud and honored to have been the manager of this great event and to be able to leave it as a legacy to my capital city and to the country. In 1995, I had a dream; to make a Christmas celebration in the streets of our city of San José, that would fill with joy, illusion, and hope, not only for the people of San José but for all the people of Costa Rica. In 1996, the first Festival of Light was held, and today we celebrate the 26th edition,” stated Johnny Araya, Mayor of San Jose.

Families Gathered

To choose a very good place and not miss any details of the Festival de la Luz, a family from Heredia decided to “live” on the streets of Paseo Colón for 27 hours, waiting for the Christmas parade.

They arrived at three o’clock in the afternoon on Friday and settled at the edge of the Colón Center since the other objective they had was to get a position very close to the stage of Channel 7.

“We brought food, blankets, cardboard, and something to spend the night, such as hot chocolate, cookies, and board games,” commented one of the families.

Tribute

The young members of the Intermediate Symphony Orchestra paid a heartfelt tribute to the band Malpaís, marshals of the Festival de la Luz 2023.

Manuel Obregón, former Minister of Culture and Youth and a member of Malpaís, said that the warmth of the people makes the night special.

“This is the most beautiful part, when one crosses the eyes of the people. The name of Fidel Gamboa is with us parading, and this is a recognition that we want to make for him,” said Obregón.