Russia Issues Arrest Warrant for Costa Rican ICC Judge 

Russia issued an arrest warrant on Wednesday for Costa Rican Sergio Gerardo Ugaldo Godínez, a judge of the International Criminal Court (ICC), without specifying the reason, according to the Russian Interior Ministry.

“Wanted in connection with a criminal investigation,” the Interior Ministry said in its database of wanted persons.

In March, the ICC issued an arrest warrant for Putin for the alleged “illegal deportation” of thousands of Ukrainian children from areas of the country under Russian control.

Although Russia is not a member of the ICC, Putin’s international travel is hampered by this threat of detention.

Last August, for example, he did not attend the Brics summit in South Africa and in September he did not go to the G20 summit in India.

In May, Russia included the ICC prosecutor, Karim Khan, on the wanted list.

The ICC accuses Vladimir Putin and the Russian children’s commissioner, Maria Lvova-Belova, of war crimes for the “illegal deportation” of thousands of Ukrainian children. These accusations are rejected by Russia.