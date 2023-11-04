Costa Rica Enchanted Forest Fundraiser Supports Reforestation

Get ready for a magical night of music, delicious food, and drinks while supporting a great cause! The upcoming Enchanted Forest costume party on November 9th promises an unforgettable night of fun and philanthropy.

With art auctions, costume contests, and more, it will be a charming night benefiting communities and forests. So gather your friends, don your best mystical attire, and join the enchantment!

• Marfil will liven up an event to raise funds for tree planting and environmental conservation.

• Renowned restaurants will donate their most celebrates dishes to support a great cause.

The event will take place in the beautiful and cozy Kalote hall at the Children’s Museum in San José.

The event will feature delicious dishes from renowned restaurants Tin Jo, Orvieto, La Luna de Valencia, WOKAPI and alcoholic beverages from FIFCO Bebidas and El Barril del Vino.

The wonderful Caribbean music of Marfil will keep you entertained all night. We will have face painting to complete your costumes with a special touch. The contribution is $50 per person and includes drinks and meals.

In addition to the festivities, there will also be art auctions, trips, hotel nights, dinners and much more, all starting at 30% off the cost! Don’t miss this incredible opportunity to have fun and support a great cause. All proceeds from the event will be used to fund the reforestation program and environmental education, promoting the best conditions for the communities of Osa.

To secure your place, make a deposit through Sinpe at 7239-5243 or buy your tickets safely here

The ticket price is $50 USD or 28400 colones. Join us for a night of charm and celebration, while you positively impact the environment and the lives of children.