Costa Rica Seizes Over 2 Tons of Cocaine Headed to Belgium

Costa Rican authorities have seized more than two tons of cocaine that were hidden in a container at a port in the city of Limón, on the Caribbean coast. The drugs were destined for Belgium, officials said on Sunday.

“This cocaine was inside a container that was destined for the port of Antwerp, Belgium,” said Manuel Jiménez, Vice Minister of Special Units of the Ministry of Public Security, at a press conference.

The shipment was seized on Saturday, but it wasn’t presented until Sunday. A total of 2,148 kilograms of cocaine were seized, but its value was not specified. An investigation is underway to determine where the drugs came from.

Several bundles containing the substance were presented by the authorities in a facility at Juan Santamaría International Airport, in the province of Alajuela, on the outskirts of the capital, San José.

According to Jiménez, the container in which the drugs were transported also carried fresh fruit destined for Belgium. The authorities have detained a Costa Rican suspect and are investigating whether more people are involved.

“Anyone operating in Costa Rica will face justice to the fullest extent,” warned Minister of Public Security, Mario Zamora, to those who use Costa Rican territory for drug trafficking.

This is one of the largest drug seizures in Costa Rica in recent years. The country is a key transit point for drugs being trafficked from South America to the United States and Europe.

The seizure is a significant blow to drug trafficking organizations that use Costa Rica as a staging ground for their illicit activities. It also demonstrates the commitment of Costa Rican authorities to combating drug trafficking and protecting the country from the negative consequences of this crime.

The investigation into the seizure is ongoing, and authorities are hopeful that it will lead to the arrest of additional suspects.