Colombian-led Drug Cartel Dismantled in Costa Rica

Costa Rican authorities announced on Wednesday that they had successfully dismantled a mini drug cartel reportedly headed by Colombians.

The operation, which was based in San Rafael de Alajuela, near the La Reforma prison, resulted in the seizure of assets including a mini supermarket, a bar, six recent model vehicles, as well as cash totalling $25,000 and ₡11 million.

Authorities explained that the mini supermarket, known as “La Despensa,” was owned by a Colombian woman previously implicated in the “Agave” case, a major investigation into drug trafficking and money laundering.

This location was one among the 14 sites raided by a specialized unit combating organized crime.

Officials stressed that the group is also known to have purchased a bar in Carrillos de Poás, and owned several other assets which are currently being examined by the Prosecutor’s Office for potential seizure.

The criminal organization employed a private accountant from Turrúcares to serve as a financial advisor, aiding them in investing and banking their illicitly gained funds.

“We consider this a mini domestic cartel, with a full cycle operation: from the acquisition of drugs to their international distribution, as well as money laundering,” stated Rándall Zúñiga, OIJ director.

U.S. anti-drug agency, DEA, alerted Costa Rican authorities about a potential link between the leader of this mini cartel and a Mexican known by the alias “El Güero.” Until December 2020, “El Güero” was serving a sentence in the country for international drug trafficking and was frequently entering and exiting Costa Rica through the Juan Santamaría airport, often without difficulties.

Following several media reports, “El Güero” was detained by Immigration on an inbound flight from Mexico and expelled from the country.

He is also implicated in the ongoing “Phoenix” case, an investigation into an organization involved in drug trafficking and money laundering.

“We’ve been conducting this investigation for several months in collaboration with the DEA,” added Zúñiga.

According to reports, the criminal organization had been receiving cocaine shipments in Sierpe de Osa, which they transported to Alajuela. While a portion of these shipments was distributed within Costa Rica, the majority was sent to Mexico.

The official also stated that the operation led to the arrest of seven individuals, five Colombians, one Dominican, and one Costa Rican. Further detentions are expected in the coming days.

This is a significant victory for Costa Rican authorities in the fight against drug trafficking. It is also a reminder that Costa Rica is not immune to the scourge of organized crime. We must remain vigilant and continue to work with our international partners to combat this threat.