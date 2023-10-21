Tremor tremors: 5.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Costa Rica

On Saturday at 4:45 a.m., an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 struck the Cerro de la Muerte area, located approximately 15 kilometers north of San Isidro de Pérez Zeledón. The quake was followed by over 120 aftershocks, including three significant ones with magnitudes of 4.2, 4.4, and 3.6.

According to Marino Protti, a seismologist with the Costa Rican Volcanological and Seismological Observatory (Ovsicori), the area has a history of seismic activity. The most notable event occurred on July 3, 1983, when a 6.5 magnitude earthquake caused substantial fracturing in the area, leading to more than a decade of aftershocks.

Protti explained that the extensive fracturing of the area makes it difficult to pinpoint the exact location of the fault that caused the recent earthquake. However, he believes that the more than 120 aftershocks that have been recorded are likely related to this fractured zone.

The Emergency Directorate of the Ministry of Public Works and Transport (MOPT) reported that the earthquake caused cracks in one of the roads leading to Chirripó National Park in Zapotal de San Pedro, Pérez Zeledón. The directorate stated that there was already some sinking in the area, and the earthquake worsened the situation.

Despite the damage to the road, vehicle access to the area remains open. However, MOPT officials are monitoring the situation closely and will take any necessary action if conditions change.

The earthquake is a reminder of the seismic activity that is common in Costa Rica. The country is located in a seismically active region, and earthquakes can occur at any time. However, the vast majority of earthquakes in Costa Rica are relatively small and do not cause significant damage.